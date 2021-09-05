Dyip energy guy Andreas Cahilig draws Abuda comparisons

ANDREAS Cahilig brought an effective energy guy for Terrafirma in its victory over Blackwater on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Cahilig scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help lead the Dyip complete a 96-84 win over the Bossing, sustaining a dream run that included victories over traditional powerhouses San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel was so happy with the play of Cahilig that he compared him with a great role player from another generation who made a name for himself with his work ethic and nose for the ball.

“Si Andreas, talagang hardworking guy ‘yan. Para ‘yang sila Freddie Abuda nung araw. Kahit guwapo ‘yan, nakikipagpalitan ng mukha ‘yan. I’m very happy to have him,” said Cardel.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cardel was of course referring to Abuda, an undersized forward who built a solid 11-year PBA career with Purefoods, San Miguel, and Coca-Cola with his defensive prowess and willingness to do the dirty work on the floor.

'The Scavenger' is now one of the assistant coaches of Tim Cone at Barangay Ginebra.

The 6-foot-8 Cahilig, however, may have the better offensive game than Abuda as shown in Sunday’s game, where he hit 2-of-6 from three-point land.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Fil-Swedish big man is now averaging nine rebounds per game as the Dyip improved to 3-4, well within reach of a quarterfinal berth.

Cardel hopes to see the same amount of energy from Cahilig and the rest of the players in the coming games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Ayokong silang mag-settle down. Marami pa kaming laro. Paisa-isa," he said. "Sana sa mga next games, ganito ang laro namin."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.