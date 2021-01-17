Caperal becomes latest Ginebra player to win PBA Most Improved award

PRINCE Caperal of Barangay Ginebra won the Most Improved Player award of the PBA 45th season.

Caperal beat Justin Chua and Jason Perkins of Phoenix, Raul Soyud of NLEX, Reynel Hugnatan of Meralco, and Javee Mocon of Rain or Shine for the plum which was formally made official during simple rites on Sunday done in virtual form.

Stepping out of the shadows of Greg Slaughter who took a sabbatical during the 2020 season, Caperal followed in the footsteps of Scottie Thompson, Elmer Lago, and Pido Jarencio as Ginebra players who captured the Most Improved Player award.

Dante Gonzalgo and Rey Cuenco were the other former Ginebra players who won the MIP award, back when the popular franchise still carried the Anejo Rhum name.

Caperal transformed from a third-string center to a rotation player in the star-studded Ginebra side. He averaged 9.64 points and 4.0 rebounds while also shooting 46 percent from three-point range to become one of the vital contributors to Ginebra’s Philippine Cup title run.

He was just one of four Ginebra awardees in the special awards ceremony with Stanley Pringle winning the Best Player of the Conference and Thompson taking the Sportsmanship Award.

Pringle and Japeth Aguilar were also part of the Elite Five.