Cancelling season now a possibility as PBA to decide by August

THE PBA has set an August deadline to decide whether to push through with its 2020 season or not.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the board met on Saturday to discuss the plans of the remainder of the year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and they have set an August timeline as to how the 2020 season will be played.

Marcial said the cancellation of the season is now under consideration depending on the situation.

“Magdidesisyon uli kami kung one conference or cancel na ang season by August,” said Marcial following Saturday’s video conference with the PBA board.

Marcial admitted that the chances of playing a two-conference season is now small following the decision of the government to extend the enhanced community quarantine until May 15.

The government has also made it clear that ECQ areas including Metro Manila will only be downgraded to general community quarantine, which still bars the holding of sports-related mass gatherings such as basketball leagues.

“Malabo na dahil kailangang mag-resume ang practices ng mga teams by June,” said Marcial.

The league suspended play and practices last March due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) with only one game played in the 2020 season won by five-time defending champion San Miguel.

The PBA also postponed events and plans to celebrate the league’s 45th season in accordance with the government’s directions to stay at home and avoid the holding of mass gatherings.