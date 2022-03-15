COLUMN: Do Brownlee and Ginebra still have a Govs' Cup miracle left in them?

CHICAGO - After his team suffered a 115-103 pounding at the hands of NLEX last March 4, a defeat that pushed Barangay Ginebra down to the bottom four in the standings, coach Tim Cone revealed a gentler, softer side.

"I am at a loss for words. I'm really quite discouraged with the way we're playing. I really don't use that word discouraged but I'm really discouraged," the two-time grand slam winner, looking sad and gray as his long-sleeved shirt, told Reuben Terrado of SPIN.ph.

I wish I could say I feel sorry for him but Cone is getting paid a lot of money, a reported P1 million a month, to do his job.

That should be enough for encouragement and to find whatever words escaped him.

His season ends tomorrow versus TNT. And I'm ready to hear the farewell speech and very interested to know where he points the fickle finger of blame.

Despite a newfound bravado, telling the Philippine Daily Inquirer that "we are playing a little better now than we were in the middle of the conference," the die is cast for the Gin Kings.

TNT is too good, too loaded for Ginebra to handle.

The Tropang Giga whip up 99.5 points per game, bad news for a Ginebra team that is missing the defensive safety net of Stanley Pringle.

Although his shooting percentages may seem innocuous - 42 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3 - Mikey Williams averages a robust 21.3 points per outing.

And he is unstoppable because he makes the shots that matter when the chips are on the line while his ability to score from anywhere in the floor puts Ginebra's vulnerable and harmless defense in an arm bar.

"His presence alone helps our team a lot. Mikey does so many other things. He distributes the ball well and his ball-handling is underrated." TNT head coach Chot Reyes told me over the phone tonight.

ALL-STAR BACK-UP.

As great as he is, Mikey is reinforced with an All-Star lineup behind him to include Roger Pogoy, John Paul Erram, Troy Rosario,Gab Banal, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Kib Montablo and Brian Heruela.

And just for kicks, Tropang Giga can also torture the opposition with another Williams - the ageless Kelly.

As if to add "over" to the kill, the Tropang Giga arguably have the better coach in Chot Reyes, who has fresher, more innovative tactics up his sleeves to outfox Cone.

Of course, Ginebra will put up a fight. But given how inconsistent they've been throughout this Governors' Cup, their "Never Say Die" mantra only sounds like a cheap, hollow marketing catch phrase.

With a puny 6-5 record, there's just been a lot of dying lately.

Can Justin Brownlee save the day?

There was a time when Brownlee evoked fear and intimidation. That mystique is gone, replaced by a familiarity that is overflowing with contempt. He will turn 34 next month and with the miles on those overworked knees, Justin isn't the same dominant import.

As shown by his 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists average per, L.A. Tenorio is still serviceable. But Cone is asking his 37-year old point guard to play too many minutes (35.4) and expect some kind of consistent sharpness especially on the defensive end.

Just wait and see how TNT's young and fleet-footed guards will exploit Tenorio tomorrow.

And by Cone's own admission, Christian Stanhardinger and Japeth Aguilar don't play well together, an omen of things to come against the well-oiled Tropang Giga who play together like a smooth symphony.

Still, wait for surprises.

"I've known coach Tim for a long time. I'm sure he will pull something off his sleeve and bring something different," Reyes added.

I think Chot was just being polite. He got this.

And the only surprise left here is how badly Ginebra will tumble down the exit ramp.

