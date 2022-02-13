Calvin Oftana, Tony Semerad likely out for rest of Governors’ Cup

YENG Guiao’s biggest fear came true.

NLEXrookie big man Calvin Oftana and veteran Tony Semerad may be out for the rest of the PBA Governors Cup.

Based on their MRI results, Oftana did suffer a fractured left hand (4th metacarpal) while Semerad went down with a right calf strain in a big development that hampers the Road Warriors’ bid in the import-laden conference.

Oftana’s hand will be in a cast and the No. 3 overall pick in the last draft out of San Beda is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Semerad meanwhile, will be in an aircast for the next six weeks. He can join the team in light training should his condition improve by the third week.

A third player in Kris Rosales dislocated his pinky finger, but could still play provided his hand will be heavily taped.

Coach Yeng Guiao's frontcourt suffers a huge blow.

All three suffered their injuries in the second half of NLEX's 110-100 loss to Meralco.

The spate of bad news comes at a time when the Road Warriors are on a two-game skid for a 4-2 record.

“The bigger disappointment is may injury si Calvin and Tony. In the long term that is the more serious problem for us,” admitted Guiao, whose team just lost to Meralco on Friday, during which time Oftana and Co. suffered the injuries.

“It’s ok to lose one game now, but the problem now is losing two key players. So yun ang mas malaking concern ko ngayon.”

NLEX took a break on Saturday and went back to practice by Sunday during which the team officially announced the injuries to both Oftana and Semerad.

The Road Warriors will play undefeated leader Magnolia Hotshots next on Wednesday, followed by Blackwater Bossing on Friday.

