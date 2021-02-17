As Abueva reunites with Sangalang at Magnolia, Topex eerily silent on trade

CALVIN Abueva is set to reunite with Ian Sangalang at Magnolia after the Hotshots pulled off a major trade that left the former Phoenix star bidding his longtime coach Topex Robinson goodbye.

Abueva became the newest member of the Hotshots after the trade that sent Chris Banchero to the Fuel Masters. Draft picks also changed hands in the transaction, with Phoenix taking Magnolia's slot at No. 6 overall and getting the No. 18 slot while the Hotshots slid down to No. 10 in the draft order.

The deal set up a reunion for Abueva and Sangalang, who as two of the rising stars from Pampanga became longtime teammates during their college days.

Abueva and Sangalang helped turn San Sebastian into a powerhouse in the NCAA. Although they didn’t repeat after winning a championship in 2009 during the time of coach Ato Agustin and Jimbo Aquino, they formed the dreaded Pinatubo Trio with Ronald Pascual.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero is also looking forward to the reunion, saying he asked Sangalang to help their new player in the adjustment stage.

Victolero expressed confidence that Abueva will immediately be able to adjust to the new team since he had played with some Hotshots mainstays before, from Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon at Gilas to Rome Dela Rosa.

“I talked to Ian about it to help us para maka-adjust agad. And also Rome Dela Rosa na nakasama niya, Jio Jalalon nakasama niya sa Gilas, Mark Barroca, and even Paul. So I think hindi masyado ang adjustment kay Calvin kasi ‘yung mga naabutan niya dito, mga nakasama na niya,” said Victolero.

While he rekindles his ties with Sangalang, Abueva ended up saying goodbye to Phoenix coach Robinson, one of the persons he is very close to.

Robinson coached Abueva since their days at San Sabastian. They were also together at Alaska and after being appointed as assistant coach to Louie Alas at Phoenix in 2017, Robinson and Abueva were reunited again when Alaska traded the former Rookie of the Year in 2018.

After he was promoted as head coach last year, Robinson showed his support to Abueva during his indefinite suspension for his clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones and a verbal spat with Bobby Ray Parks’ girlfriend in 2019.

Robinson even cried during a postmatch press conference to express his grief over Abueva's lingering suspension, calling a ‘son’ during the emotional interview.

Abueva was reinstated days later.

As of posting time, Robinson has yet to respond for a reaction except to send Phoenix's official statement on the Abueva trade.