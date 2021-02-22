Calvin Abueva excited to attend first practice with Magnolia

CALVIN Abueva begins a new chapter with Magnolia as he attends his first official practice with the Hotshots on Tuesday.

Abueva said he has already spoken with Magnolia officials including head coach Chito Victolero and team manager Alvin Patrimonio before he attends practice with his new ballclub.

“Sobrang excited. I’ll give my best,” said Abueva in an interview with The Game on Cignal.

Continue reading below ↓

Abueva will attend practice for the first time since he was traded to Magnolia, which gave up Chris Banchero and the first- and second-round draft picks next month to Phoenix. The Hotshots also moved their first-round pick to the Fuel Masters in the deal.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Abueva will also be reuniting with his former San Sebastian teammate Ian Sangalang at Magnolia with the deal.

The acquisition of Abueva will definitely boost the title hopes of Magnolia, whose last Philippine Cup champion came during the grand slam year in 2014. The Hotshots’ last crown, however, was in 2018 during the Governors’ Cup.

The enigmatic star said he will do his best in order to win a championship with the Hotshots. Abueva has not win a title since his first when he played for Alaska in the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sabi ko sa sarili ko, kailan pa ako magkaka-championship. Eto na siguro ‘yung pagkakataon na makakuha uli ako ng championship,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

“Winning team ito. Hindi mo puwedeng balewalain. Buhos ko talaga lahat para sa team na ‘to,” said Abueva.