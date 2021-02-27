Calvin Abueva says Alfrancis Chua wants him to retire with SMC group

SAN Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua wants a long-term working relationship with Calvin Abueva. In fact, he hopes that if there comes a time that his career will be over, Abueva would retire with the company.

Abueva shared details of his conversation with Chua on Saturday just before he formally joined practice with Magnolia. The enigmatic star was acquired by Magnolia in a blockbuster trade with Phoenix last week.

The 33-year-old Abueva said Chua wants him to stay with the conglomerate for good.

“Sabi niya sa akin, mas gusto ko, dito ka na mag-retire. Kasi dito, mas alaga ka,” said Abueva, referring to their conversation with Chua in an interview with The Chasedown.

Abueva and Chua had a history together after a ‘nganga’ gesture during his time with Alaska in 2014 irked Chua, who was then the team manager of Barangay Ginebra. But the two buried the hatchet with Abueva set to play for the Hotshots, one of the three teams under the SMC wing, this season.

Abueva, who attended his first practice with Magnolia on Tuesday, admitted getting nervous about his first meeting with Chua.

“Ako nung time na ‘yun, talagang kinakabahan ako. May nangyari sa akin sa past. Siyempre, biggest company ‘to. More of winning championship ‘tong mga ‘to. Sabi ko naman, I’ll give my best. Kung ano ‘yung ginawa ko nung bubble, dodoblehin ko pa,” said Abueva.

Despite their past, Abueva said he is thankful to Chua for giving him a chance with Magnolia.

“’Yun naman ang pinagpapasalamat ko kay Boss Al na hindi na siya nagfa-flash back sa nangyari. Going forward [na siya]… [Sabi niya sa akin], basta ‘yung ginagawa mo nung bubble, ‘yun ang pagpatuloy mo,” said Abueva.

Abueva said he was also advised by Chua to keep working hard on the court with the company, and great things will happen for his career.

“Sabi niya, basta ayusin mo trabaho mo dito, gaganda buhay mo,” said Abueva.

