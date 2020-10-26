Calvin Abueva returns on prime time as Phoenix clashes with NLEX

CALVIN Abueva makes his long-awaited return to the PBA as Phoenix Super LPG faces NLEX on Monday night in the Philippine Cup bubble at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

All eyes will be on the 6:45 p.m. match-up between the Fuel Masters and the Road Warriors as the first game between TNT and NorthPort was postponed as part of the safety measures inside the PBA bubble.

Originally a 4 p.m. tipoff, Abueva’s return following his 16-month suspension from the PBA will be aired on prime time.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Fuel Masters go for their second straight win following their rousing 91-84 win over Magnolia on Friday where they recovered from a 17-point deficit to pick up a 3-2 win-loss record.

After the game, Phoenix coach Topex Robinson fought back tears as he dedicated the victory to Abueva, whom he described as a son.

With Abueva’s return, however, Robinson said he doesn’t expect the Phoenix Super LPG star to play his usual game immediately since he has yet to be in game shape.

“You have to play your cards right kasi if you look at our team right now, we’re okay. We could be better. Finding that right timing siguro when to put him [in] will be crucial for us,” said Robinson.

The Road Warriors, meanwhile, are still at the bottom half of the team standings with a 1-4 card. They are coming off 101-92 loss to Meralco on Friday.

