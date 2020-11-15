Abueva plays down anticipated rematch vs TnT, Parks: 'Past na yun'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It’s not a series pitting Calvin Abueva against TnT, nor Abueva against Bobby Ray Parks.

It’s a PBA Philippine Cup semifinals duel between the Tropang Giga and the surprising Phoenix Fuel Masters.

And that’s coming from the ‘Beast’ himself.

“Yung nangyari na yun past na yun,” said the 32-year-old Abueva. “May chance kami na makapunta ng finals kaya kailangan i-prepare namin ng maayos ito.”

The no. 2 seeded Fuel Masters arranged a best-of-five series against the no. 3 Tropang Giga after they eliminated two-time finalist Magnolia Hotshots, 89-88, on a pressure-packed endgame three-pointer by Matthew Wright Saturday during their quarterfinals match at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The Angeles City native finished with six points and eight rebounds, the last of which helped secure the thrilling win for the Fuel Masters.

Abueva of course, has a long history with TnT.

The Tropang Giga was the Fuel Masters’ last opponent before the former NCAA MVP was indefinitely suspended following his forearmed tackle against then TnT import Terrence Jones.

Prior to the physical play against Jones, Abueva also found himself in hot water when he made a lewd gesture to the girlfriend of Parks at ringside during a Commissioner’s Cup game between Phoenix and Blackwater, where Parks was still playing back then.

The incident would be rekindled two weeks ago when the 27-year-old Parks denied in an Instagram story – which has since been deleted - Abueva’s claim over the television program Sports Page that everything has been patched up between them following a chance meeting inside the bubble.

The Phoenix forward would rather not delve on the past, though.

“Move on na ako diyan,” he said. “Wala na akong pakialam sa sasabihin nila at sasabihin ng iba.”

Abueva said the focus now is to complete what the Fuel Masters failed to accomplish last year when they lost to defending champion San Miguel in the first-ever semifinals stint in franchise history during this same All-Filipino conference.

“Ang sa akin lang kung paano namin maipapanalo itong semifinals,” he said. “Hindi ito ganun kadali. Hindi madaling kalaban ang TnT. All shooters ito so kailangan namin talagang paghandaan.”

But there’s no denying, even Abueva is intrigued at the prospect of facing TnT again and with the stakes a lot higher this time.

“Magandang match-up ito. Maraming nag-a-abang niyan.”

