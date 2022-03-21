Matthew Wright, Calvin Abueva on their 'unexplainable bond'

TO this day, Calvin Abueva and Matthew Wright remain very good friends even though they are already on separate teams.

After Phoenix was ousted by Magnolia in the quarterfinals of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup, Abueva was being interviewed by mediamen when Wright approached his former teammate and the two exchanged pleasantries.

“This man is a shooter … Kulang lang ng katulong,” said Abueva to mediamen.

'Unexplainable bond'

Abueva and Wright played together for Phoenix Super LPG from 2018 to 2020, with the partnership nearly making it to the finals during the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble.

The partnership has since been broken up with Abueva being dealt to Magnolia in a blockbuster trade for Chris Banchero before the opening of the 2021 season with Wright staying put at Phoenix Super LPG.

Wright said he cherishes the bond with Abueva.

“Everyone knows me and Calvin are like this, it’s an unexplainable bond that he and I have. It’s funny that we have no reasons to be friends at all. We are so opposite.”

“It’s like vanilla and chocolate ice cream,” Wright added.

There are offers for Matthew Wright to play overseas.

When asked about Abueva’s comment on him needing help, Wright said he disagrees, although he admitted that a little help with also go a long way for Phoenix.

Incidentally, Wright will go into contract negotiations with Phoenix with his deal with the Fuel Masters set to expire. Wright also has offers abroad.

“It’s Calvin’s opinion. I’ve had help especially in an import conference. We had a great import. He was great. I got to do better. I’m not going to sit there and say I need help, I need better players, these and that.”

“Michael and Kobe never complained about that kind of [expletive]. They just went to the gym and wanted to get better. I’ve got to be better. I got be a little better,” said Wright.

“But I would love some help though. I would love to have another Calvin to come in and sit on the bench, the last four, five minutes of the game, resting and watching our team to victory. I would like to see that,” said Wright.

