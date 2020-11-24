Comebacking Calvin Abueva gets nod as PBA Player of the Week

CALVIN Abueva was named PBA Press Corps Player of the Week after stepping up for Phoenix Super LPG in its Philippine Cup semifinal series against TNT while top gun Matthew Wright recovered from an ankle injury.

The pride of Angeles City, Pampanga delivered double-double performances in guiding the Fuel Masters to a 2-1 series lead over TNT in their best-of-five playoff - just a win away from a maiden PBA Finals appearance.

Abueva was nothing short of phenomenal in back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3, averaging 22.0 points on 55 percent shooting including an impressive 63% shooting from three-point range to go with 14.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 steals.

“Basta ako, step-up lang. Binibigay ko lahat, energy at effort. Pag nandiyan yung effort, kaya mo ibigay lahat para sa team,” Abueva said.

His all-around numbers made him the unanimous choice as Cignal TV– PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period from Nov. 16-22.

Meanwhile, Arvin Tolentino was named Rookie of the Week on the back of impressive performances for Ginebra in its semifinal series against Meralco.

The former FEU Tamaraw submitted numbers of 8.7 points per game on 43-percent shooting from beyond the arc, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists to claim the honor handed out by members of the media covering the PBA beat.

Hounded by early foul trouble in Game 1, Abueva settled for a 13-point, nine-rebound output as the Fuel Masters dropped a close 92-95 loss to the Tropang Giga in a match that saw Wright limited to six minutes by a sprained right ankle.

The 32-year-old Abueva however, came back with a bang in the next two games of the series.

‘The Beast’ pumped in 20 markers, 15 boards, four assists and two steals as Phoenix took Game 2, 110-103, then followed it up with 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a Game 3 triumph, 92-89.