Abueva MVP bid hurt by injury as ‘Beast’ eyes playoffs return

CALVIN Abueva is looking at a possible return for Magnolia come the PBA Governors Cup playoffs.

Calvin Abueva injury update

The eccentric forward continues to undergo rehab for the calf injury that has kept him out for the last five games including the Hotshots’ 88-85 comeback win against Meralco Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Eto waiting pa rin, ongoing yung strengthening ko,” said Abueva, who joined close pal Ian Sangalang, Rome Dela Rosa, and rookie James Laput on the injury list of the Hotshots.

“Right now therapy ako and strengthening kasi kailangan pang playoffs.”

While Sangalang (knee) and Dela Rosa (hamstring) are both expected to be back in the active roster by Sunday when Magnolia takes on Alaska, Abueva will still have to wait some time before rejoining the team.

“Si Calvin I think, starting next week, baka maka-join na siya ng 5-and-0 sa amin. And after that siguro, hopefully, he can play for us in our last game. But if not, definitely he can play in the playoffs,” said coach Chito Victolero.

Magnolia, which is already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, will have winless Blackwater for its final assignment in the eliminations on March 9.

“Siguro ganun na nga, or baka makahabol sana itong elims,” added Abueva. “Sana lang magtuluy-tuloy yung panalo nila.”

The Hotshots have been doing that actually even in his absence, going 4-1 without Abueva, their only loss happened to be a 103-101 upset by NorthPort last week.

Lost in Abueva’s injury is hurting his shot at aiming for a first-ever PBA MVP trophy, having been the Best Player of the Conference in the last Philippine Cup.

“Nadale tayo, e,” he said with a smile on his face.

