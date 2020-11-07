Abueva moving on from Parks issue: 'Ayoko ng palakihin pa ito'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Calvin Abueva would rather focus on Phoenix's campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup than mind lingering controversies.

The veteran forward refused to delve on the issue between him and TnT guard Ray Parks, saying he has already moved on and focused fully on the Fuel Masters' bid for a quarterfinal berth and hopefully, a deeper run into the playoffs.

“Ayoko ng palakihin yung issue na ito. Tapos na itong issue na ito. Kung move on, move on na,” said Abueva on Saturday.

It was the first time the 32-year-old native of Angeles City talked about the issue, briefly as it was, since Parks denied saying things that Abueva quoted him as saying in a chance encounter inside the PBA bubble.

In an appearance in the television program Sports Page, Abueva told host Sev Sarmenta that everything is now okay between him and Parks when asked about the endgame incident that transpired between the TnT guard’s girlfriend and the Phoenix star in last year’s Commissioner’s Cup.

“It’s okay. Keep up what you’re doing. I wish you’re gonna come back soon,” Abueva recalled Parks telling him.

A day later though, Parks posted on his Instagram story denying Abueva's version of a chance meeting inside the PBA bubble.

“I’m pissed off about the damn lie,” part of the post read which the TnT sophomore player later deleted.

For Abueva though, everything is now in the past.

“Panibagong life na ito, going forward na tayo,” said the ‘Beast’ who was just reinstated in the league two weeks ago after a 16-month suspension.

“No comment na ako about sa mga issue pang ganyan. Ayoko ng pumasok pa sa issue na ganyan dahil pag-uusapan pa sa social media. Kasi lahat ng yun, nasabi ko na, lahat ng yun lesson na sa akin. Kung hindi pa rin makapag-move on, ako move on na. Yung issue na yan, tapos na.”

Abueva said he was more interested in talking about Phoenix’s chances of getting to the playoffs. At the moment, the Fuel Masters are tied with Parks' TnT Tropang Giga for second place with identical 6-3 records.

Still up for Phoenix are games against Blackwater and Rain or Shine as it aims for a strong final push for a Top 4 berth by the end of the eliminations and a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

“Pag-usapan na lang kami dito sa court kung makakapasok ba kami sa finals or hindi,” he said.