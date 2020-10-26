Calvin Abueva makes rousing comeback in Phoenix win over NLEX

CLARK - Calvin Abueva made a grand PBA comeback with a near triple-double as Phoenix completed a comeback of its own against NLEX, 114-110, in Monday night's lone Philippine Cup game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Playing in his first game after a 16-month layoff, Abueva hardly showed rust as he came through with 21 points, 13, rebounds, and seven assists In the Fuel Masters' fourth win in six outings.

"Pinag-handaan ko talaga itong first game ko," said Abueva afterwards as he emerged as the Best Player of the Game. "Give my best pa rin dito sa bubble kasi seven months tayong di nakapaglaro."

The Fuel Masters trailed by as much as 14 points in the third quarter, but then went on a 10-0 run bridging the tailend of the period and the fourth to regain the upperhand, 88-86.

The Road Warriors led for the last time at 102-101, before Matthew Wright, Justine Chua, and Abueva took charge in the stretch run to pull off another come-from-behind win reminiscent of their dramatic victory over Magnolia the last time.

Wright topscored with 28 points, including 21 in the first half, while shooting 4-of-9 from three-point range, while Chua shot 3-of-7 from beyond the arc for 19 points.

Jason Perkins joined Abueva with a similar double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds.

NLEX, which led 77-63 midway through the third quarter, fell to a 1-5 record despite getting a career-high 27 points from big man Raul Soyud.

Kiefer Ravena finished with 18 points and 10 assists, JR Quinahan also with 18, Kevin Alas 15, and rookie Will McAloney with a career-best 14 markers

The scores:

Phoenix (114) - Wright 28, Abueva 21, Perkins 20, Chua 19, Rios 10, Garcia 6, Heruela 4, Jazul 4, Intal 2, Gamboa 0, Marcelo 0.

NLEX (110) - Soyud 27, Ravena 18, Quinahan 18, Alas 15, McAloney 14, Cruz 8, Miranda 6, Ayonayon 2, Semerad 2, Ighalo 0, Varilla 0.

Quarterscores: 27-30; 60-58; 86-85; 114-110.