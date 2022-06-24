Calvin Abueva set to serve suspension as Magnolia faces Phoenix

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados go up against Phoenix Super LPG without Calvin Abueva as the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup continues on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PBA schedule June 24

The Hotshots square off against the Fuel Masters at 3 p.m.

Magnolia will be playing without Abueva, who will be serving his one-game suspension on Friday after an "unsportsmanlike conduct" during the Hotshots’ 89-84 win over Barangay Ginebra last Sunday.

The Hotshots will be vying for their first winning streak of the conference against the Fuel Masters, who have won two consecutive games entering the contest. They are currently in the middle of the pack with a 2-3 win-loss record.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said the team is determined to maintain its winning form after surviving last week’s grueling schedule where they won two of their three games.

“We will move forward. It’s a big win for us. Kung mada-down kami going to the next game, sayang naman ‘yung pinaghirapan namin. Kailangan naming i-push pa sarili namin para makabangon kami,” said Victolero.

“Etong mga nangyari sa amin [last week], marami kaming natutunan. Talagang ‘yung mga mistakes namin, matututo kami going into the middle of the tournament,” said Victolero.

Phoenix is also looking to extend its winning run after its 106-102 victory over Rain or Shine last Sunday.

“We know that this is going to be a short conference. Every game matters to us. We learned from our San Miguel game and Meralco game, what works, what doesn’t. Hopefully, the result of the game (against Rain or Shine) will pretty much solidify what we are trying to preach in this team. It’s a matter of us being humbled enough to appreciate the hardwork that we put on defense,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

