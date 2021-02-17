Calvin Abueva on becoming part of Ginebra-Magnolia Clasico: 'Hay sarap!'

ALTHOUGH stunned, Calvin Abueva appeared in high spirits hours after being officially traded by Phoenix to Magnolia.

Abueva went live on his Instagram account and read along the messages and comments posted by fans and even fellow PBA players pertaining to the deal that was consummated early Wednesday.

“Iba na ang masaya,” Abueva shouted out while showing viewers that he was partaking unripe mangoes with shrimp paste.

But his representative Danny Espiritu admitted the 33-year-old native of Angeles, Pampanga had no inkling he would be traded by the Fuel Masters when management set a morning meet-up with Abueva hours prior to the announcement.

The 33-year-old forward unfortunately, was a no-show, prompting Espiritu to tell him about the deal through a text message.

Phoenix officials likewise texted Abueva about the trade after his failure to show up during the scheduled meeting.

He personally called his agent later in the afternoon.

“Tawa ng tawa sa akin. Sabi niya ang saya-saya, napapunta pa ata ako sa magandang team,” Espiritu recalled Abueva as saying to him.

“Pero hindi naman niya rin inaakala na magiging ganun (ang mangyayari)."

Former Alaska teammate Dondon Hontiveros was among those who hit up Abueva in his IG, with the former NCAA MVP from San Sebastian asking the Cebu-based cager who is now a councilor in the second district of the city, to send him chorizo de Cebu.

Continue reading below ↓

“Padalhan mo ako ng chorizo Kuya Don,” Abueva replied to the 43-year-old Cebuano hotshot.

One fan later asked Abueva’s take on finally becoming a part of the ‘Manila Classico’ rivalry against Barangay Ginebra now that he’s with Magnolia.

“Manila Classico with Abueva. Haaay ang sarap,” was the ‘Beast’ reply.

___

