Calvin Abueva now a different kind of 'Beast,' marvels Topex

CALVIN Abueva is playing inspired basketball in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals with Phoenix Super LPG as he offered the team's playoff campaign to injured star Matthew Wright.

Abueva contributed 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the Fuel Masters’ 110-103 win over TNT that tied their best-of-five series at 1-1.

A different kind of Abueva was seen in Game Two, particularly in the final minutes where he hustled in every play while keeping himself in control, avoiding extra motion and skirmishes that he became known for early in his career.

“It’s always a joy to see Calvin be a different ‘Beast’ right now,” said Robinson.

Robinson said Abueva has been playing hard for Wright, who is playing hurt after suffering an ankle injury in Game One that limited his minutes in the series.

The Phoenix coach said Abueva is now repaying what Wright did for the team when the former was out due to an indefinite suspension that lasted 16 months.

“He knows that Matt isn’t a hundred percent. He kept on promising that when he wasn’t around, Matt was there for him. Ngayon, sabi niya, wala si Matt, siya naman ang babawi,” said Abueva.

TV cameras spotted Wright kissing Abueva in the head in the final moments of Game Two.

Abueva is not the only player in the Phoenix roster that are playing for Wright.

“Matt wants to extend the series. We really offered this game to Matt,” said Robinson.