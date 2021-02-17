Last time Abueva, Sangalang teamed up, they won a title. Good sign for Magnolia?

VICTORIOUS were Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang the last time they teamed up outside of San Sebastian as they steered NLEX to the 2012 PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

It was nine years ago when the Cabalen duo, then playing for the Road Warriors in the developmental ranks, steamrolled the competition and completed a perfect 13-0 season, capped off by a two-game sweep of Big Chill in the Finals.

NLEX effectively cemented its dynasty in the newly formed league, winning its third crown in as many conferences.

But the Road Warriors winning the championship in this tourney shouldn't really come as a surprise. After all, they didn't just have Abueva and Sangalang, but also had a bevy of bluechip talents in the amateur ranks.

Also part of this team was their fellow Pinatubo Trio and San Sebastian teammate Ronald Pascual, as well as then-up-and-coming Fil-Am talents in Cliff Hodge, who was named as the Conference MVP, and Chris Ellis.

Other members of this loaded team were Jake Pascual, Dave Marcelo, Garvo Lanete, RR Garcia, Emman Monfort, and Kirk Long, with Boyet Fernandez serving as the head coach.

But the imprint left by Abueva and Sangalang in this team was truly felt.

Just take Game One of the best-of-three championship series, where Abueva poured 16 points while Sangalang provided support with his 14 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Those efforts were crucial in the Road Warriors' 86-71 triumph over Big Chill, which had Alex Mallari, Keith Jensen, and Raphy Reyes on its side.

The Road Warriors went on and routed the Superchargers, 82-62, in Game Two to remain at the top of the mountain.

Abueva and Sangalang soon went back to San Sebastian and helped the Golden Stags make it to the NCAA Season 88 Final Four before falling to Kevin Alas and Letran in the semifinals.

Still, Sangalang was named as the Season MVP while Abueva impressively led the league in points, rebounds, and assists, the perfect sendoff for him as he was later on picked second overall by Alaska in the 2012 PBA Rookie Draft.

Sangalang followed suit a year later where San Mig Coffee (now-Magnolia) selected him second in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft.

Fast forward to now and the close friends are teammates anew after Abueva and a first round pick were shipped from Phoenix Super LPG to Magnolia in exchange for Chris Banchero and the Hotshots' draft picks in this year's draft exercise.

Curiously, like in their time in NLEX, the Kapampangan duo are wearing blue jerseys again.

Only time will tell of they can recapture the same glory now in the pro league.

