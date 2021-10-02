Calvin Abueva believes now is his best chance to win title again

CALVIN Abueva hopes to finally win a championship again, and he feels he has a great shot with Magnolia this conference.

Ahead of their semifinal series against Meralco, Abueva said that his confidence is at a high, bucked by his performance from last year’s PBA bubble as well as in the current Philippine Cup where he is at No. 1 in the Best Player of the Conference race ahead of TNT rookie Mikey Williams.

Abueva noted that winning a championship is tough, again likening it to scaling Mt. Pinatubo,

“Dala dala ko ‘yung confidence ko sa isang team (Phoenix) and then hanggang ngayon. Ngayon naman siguro, (kapag) tapos na ‘yung semis, baka naman makuha ‘yung final,” said Abueva.

“Ilang bundok pa para makarating sa dulo,” said Abueva.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Calvin Abueva and Hotshots battle No. 2 Meralco Bolts

Abueva and the rest of the Hotshots will begin their series against the Bolts starting Sunday, the winner of the best-of-seven affair facing either TNT or San Miguel for the Philippine Cup crown.

Magnolia ranked No. 3 at the end of the elimination round, missing the top two and the twice-to-beat advantage by only a game. A match that proved costly for the Hotshots was their defeat against Meralco on the first day of the PBA restart on Sept. 1 where they squandered a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose by one.

Aside from being confident, Abueva is definitely hungry to win a championship, recalling that the last and only time he won a title was during the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup when he was still with Alaska.

Continue reading below ↓

“Last champion ko 2013 pa, Alaska. Ang tagal na. Ilang years na. Halos eight years na. Sana ito, makapasok kami at makuha namin,” said Abueva.

Abueva said he is glad to be part of a team with a winning tradition.

“Iba itong team na ‘to. Nakakakuha sila ng championship. May destiny dito. Sabi ko, kapag napunta ako dito, i-grab ko lahat kung anong opportunity ang puwedeng gawin dito,” said Abueva.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.