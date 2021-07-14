Calvin Abueva faces former team Phoenix, pal Vic Manuel in Magnolia debut

CALVIN Abueva is slated to play his first game in a Magnolia Hotshots uniform against his former team Phoenix Super LPG and ex-teammate Vic Manuel on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The match is set at 4:35 p.m.

Abueva will be making his long-awaited Magnolia debut four months since he was traded from Phoenix in exchange for Chris Banchero. Draft picks were also involved in that deal that was sealed last February.

Prior to the trade, 'The Beast' spent two seasons with Phoenix. He spent over half of that under suspension but redeemed himself in the 2020 bubble season as the Fuel Masters fell just a win short of reaching the finals.

Former teammates collide

His Magnolia debut will see the former NCAA MVP out of San Sebastian take on former teammate and good friend Manuel, who was also involved in a blockbuster deal that ended his long tenure at Alaska.

Abueva’s stint with Phoenix was a mix of success and controversy.

The Fuel Masters played one of their best seasons in franchise history last year when the team reached the semifinals with Abueva, being one of the key players of their run.

Abueva though was also embroiled in controversy during his time with Phoenix when he was slapped with a suspension that lasted for 16 months for a clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones in June 2019.

At Magnolia, Abueva bolsters a core led by Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and college teammate Ian Sangalang. The Hotshots, however, will no longer have Marc Pingris, who decided to retire a few months ago.

Phoenix, meanwhile, got the most out of moving Abueva as the Fuel Masters received Manuel, who has emerged as one of the elite bigs in the PBA.

Matthew Wright, Jason Perkins, and Justin Chua are also expected to be key figures for the Fuel Masters this season.

