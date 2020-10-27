Abueva expects to be provoked by opponents, but vows to keep cool

CALVIN Abueva expects rival teams to test his temper upon his return to the PBA following a 16-month suspension.

The Phoenix Super LPG star on Monday made a rousing comeback on Monday night after his suspension was lifted by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial just in time for the Fuel Masters’ match against NLEX.

Abueva admitted he already expects teams will try to test his temper during the games, but the Phoenix LPG star said he is ready.

“Actually, challenge siya sa akin. Expected ko na ‘yan. May reminder lagi ako sa Taas na keep focused, keep your game good, at lagi kong iiisip na hindi gulo ‘yung mga iniisip ko,” said the former Rookie of the Year awardee.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Abueva was suspended for his clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones in a Commissioner's Cup game last June. Prior to that, he was accused of inappropriate language in a sideline spat with Bobby Ray Parks’ girlfriend.

Even during his college days, Abueva is known to be temperamental, which was why the PBA mandated him to undergo psychological tests as part of the requirements for the lifting of his indefinite suspension.

Abueva got a reminder from Alan Trinidad, his coach during his days in Pampanga who advised his former ward to focus only on playing basketball and not do anything that can jeopardize his career.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Trinidad even said that he will not hesitate to ban Abueva again if he repeats the same action similar to that of Jones.

But Abueva is not worried about losing his cool when opponents try to provoke him, saying his main focus right now is on help Phoenix go deep in the playoffs.

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang iniisip ko lagi kung paano kami mananalo,” said Abueva.