No hint of bitterness, only gratitude as Abueva looks back on long ban

CALVIN Abueva showed no sign of bitterness on Monday night after playing his first game since PBA commissioner Willie Marcial lifted his indefinite suspension.

Abueva finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in his first game in 16 months, leading Phoenix Super LPG to a 114-110 win over NLEX to the delight of who watched the game on television or via livestreaming.

Abueva admitted he wrestled with a roller-coaster of emotions as he waited for his indefinite suspension to be lifted.

“Actually, magulo at excited,” said Abueva, who was suspended back in June 2019 after a clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones. “Hindi natin alam kung kailan babalik at makakalaro.”

During the postgame interview, there was no hint of ill feelings towards the league or Marcial as Abueva, sitting next to longtime coach Topex Robinson, stuck to the positives surrounding his return to the court.

Abueva said the meeting with Marcial on Saturday morning, which paved the way for the lifting of the suspension, was a happy occasion.

“[Nagsabi] si Com na na-lift na ‘yung suspension ko. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa GAB (Games and Amusements Board) at kay Com at sa PBA sa tulong na ginawa nila sa akin,” said Abueva.

Abueva said he promised Marcial to play his best every single game until he retires.

“Sabi ko kay Com, ibibigay ko ‘yung best ko this game. Hindi lang dito sa game, pati sa susunod na game. Hindi lang sa season na ‘to, pati sa next season, sa next, next season hanggang sa matapos ang career ko,” said Abueva.