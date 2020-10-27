Calvin Abueva admits stats padding the least of his concerns

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Despite almost churning out a triple-double in his first PBA game in 16 months, Calvin Abueva admitted he’s not really in top game shape yet.

Sheer effort and the will to help Phoenix win got him through in the Fuel Masters’ 114-110 victory over NLEX Road Warriors in the Philippine Cup on Monday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym (powered by Smart 5G).

“Kundisyon, ok naman. Nalalapnusan lang ng hangin,” he said, obviously feeling the effects of being idle for more than a year since being handed an indefinite suspension following his incident with TnT Tropang Giga import Terrence Jones.

“Pero nandun pa rin yung effort.”

That was obvious in the game against the Road Warriors when Abueva logged 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists while playing 31 minutes – third most for the team after Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins.

He did shoot 6-of-14 from the field though, and committed four turnovers.

But even without the numbers he contributed, Abueva added he’s ready to help the team in the only other way he knows he can.

“Hindi ko hinahabol yung stats ko, ang hinahabol ko papaano kami manalo sa game,” said the native of Angeles City. “I will give my best kung paano manalo, hindi yung kung paano maghabol ng stats.

“At hindi yun (stats) ang kinukuha ko sa ngayon. Ang kinukuha ko ngayon yung energy kung paano ko mapapagaan yung trabaho ng bawat isa sa amin.”

Abueva also admitted it took him a while getting used to playing in a bubble set-up.

“Medyo (nanibago), pero hindi ko na iniisip yun kasi dito lahat mapo-focus ang bawat isa, hindi lang focus sa mental mo, pati toughness at body language mo,” he said.

“Hindi naman ako napahiya sa ipinakita ko.”