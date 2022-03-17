Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 18
    PBA

    Calvin Abueva back in time for Magnolia quarterfinal vs Phoenix

    by Reuben Terrado
    6 hours ago
    undefined
    Calvin Abueva is back after missing seven Magnolia games due to a calf injury.

    CALVIN Abueva is slated to suit up for Magnolia on Friday in its PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup quarterfinal tiff against Phoenix Super LPG.

    Magnolia coach Chito Victolero made the confirmation on the eve of the match as the Hotshots look to book a semifinal seat against the Fuel Masters.

    'Beast' is back

    Following his Best Player of the Conference trophy during the Philippine Cup, Abueva has been nursing a calf injury that kept him out of seven games during the Governors’ Cup. But he's back to face his former team for the first time this conference.

    Even in Abueva's absence, Magnolia has been playing solidly as the Hotshots finished the eliminations as the top-seeded team with a 9-2 win-loss record.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The slate also earned the Hotshots a twice-to-beat advantage against the Fuel Masters, who had to secure the No. 8 in a do-or-die playoff against NorthPort.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Calvin Abueva is back after missing seven Magnolia games due to a calf injury.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again