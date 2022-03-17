Calvin Abueva back in time for Magnolia quarterfinal vs Phoenix

CALVIN Abueva is slated to suit up for Magnolia on Friday in its PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup quarterfinal tiff against Phoenix Super LPG.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero made the confirmation on the eve of the match as the Hotshots look to book a semifinal seat against the Fuel Masters.

'Beast' is back

Following his Best Player of the Conference trophy during the Philippine Cup, Abueva has been nursing a calf injury that kept him out of seven games during the Governors’ Cup. But he's back to face his former team for the first time this conference.

Even in Abueva's absence, Magnolia has been playing solidly as the Hotshots finished the eliminations as the top-seeded team with a 9-2 win-loss record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The slate also earned the Hotshots a twice-to-beat advantage against the Fuel Masters, who had to secure the No. 8 in a do-or-die playoff against NorthPort.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.