Calvin Abueva has apologized to Ray Parks in chance bubble meeting

THE Clark bubble has become some sort of a community that you're bound to bump into someone and everyone, even those you don't exactly want to meet.

Go ask Calvin Abueva.

Since entering the PBA bubble and getting the green light to play from Commissioner Wille Marcial, 'The Beast' has been happy to meet rivals and former Gilas Pilipinas teammates who he had not seen in the course of his 16-month suspension.

The tight bubble community has also given Abueva the opportunity to apologize for his past sins, including to TNT guard Bobby Ray Parks who the Phoenix star said he bumped into at the Quest Hotel where all the teams are billeted.

To refresh your memory, Abueva was accused of making lewd gestures against Parks' girlfriend during one game between Phoenix and Blackwater on May 21 2019. Weeks later Abueva was suspended indefinitely for a clothesline hit on then TNT import Terrence Jones.

Abueva had previously made an apology through his Instagram account, but the Phoenix forward said he got the chance to personally say sorry to the young Parks when they met inside the PBA bubble.

"Nagkita kami, at nabanggit ko na, 'Hey bro, sorry for the past few years na nangyari,'" Abueva said in an appearance on Cignal TV's Sports Page. "Sabi niya, 'It's okay, keep up what you're doing. I wish you're gonna come back soon.'"

"Thank you bro, sabi ko," Abueva added.

That's one controversy settled. And if 'The Beast' is serious about turning a new leaf, here's hoping he gets to mend fences with more 'enemies' - and he has made a lot early in his PBA career - and not make new ones.

As Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said, "Andyan pa rin yung competitiveness. Pero ngayon mas may control siya sa emotions. You know sometimes he's gonna lose it, but we're gonna provide him support."