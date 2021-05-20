Calvin Abueva, Ahanmisi give Magnolia a new look in first practice

NEW recruit Calvin Abueva and rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi have Magnolia a fresh look as the PBA ballclub practiced for the first time since the pro teams got the gren light to return to training.

Abueva joined his new teammates in full practice at the Lyceum International Maritime Academy Gym in Batangas City - his first since the enigmatic forward was acquired in a trade with Phoenix Super LPG last February.

Even before Thursday’s practices, the 33-year-old Abueva has been taking part in small group training with the Hotshots before it was barred last April after Metro Manila were put under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Ahanmisi, meanwhile, was also present in the practice after Magnolia’s first-round pick in the recent draft signed a two-year deal last Monday, a few days before full practice and scrimmages got the clearance to resume.

Magnolia is hoping the two players can help turn around the team's fortunes after suffering a first-round exit in last year’s Philippine Cup bubble.



Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Ian Sangalang were among the core players of Magnolia that participated in Thursday’s full practice after the government gave the PBA the green light to conduct trainings in Batangas City, a general community quarantine (GCQ) area.

