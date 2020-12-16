Caguioa says Scottie like a Rodman 'with a better offensive game'

AS someone who took Scottie Thompson under his wings, veteran Mark Caguioa said his Barangay Ginebra teammate's knack for rebounding reminds him of one NBA great.

Dennis ‘The Worm’ Rodman.

“There’s no player na katulad niya. I mean, siguro Dennis Rodman,” said the 41-year-old Caguioa, heaping praises on the fifth-year guard, who played a pivotal role in Barangay Ginebra winning the first ever PBA bubble championship over TnT Tropang Giga.

But unlike the great Rodman who had clear limitations on offense, there are other outstanding facets in Thompson’s game other than rebounding and playing defense, according to Caguioa.

“Si Rodman rebound lang, e. But this guy (Thompson), you know he brings the ball up. He is a point guard, he could be a 2 or a 3,” said the most senior player in the Kings’ roster.

“Just the way he plays is unique.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 6-foot-1 Thompson emerged as the most well-rounded King in the best-of-seven title series, averaging 8.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He ranked second in the team in both the rebounding and assist departments.

He also showed improved shooting from three-point range, twice rescuing Ginebra from the jaws of defeat, including that memorable corner trey that won for the Kings their sudden-death game against the Meralco Bolts in the semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Thompson has come a long way from the wide-eyed guard Caguioa began mentoring the moment he was selected by coach Tim Cone with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

“Iba yung hustle niya, iba yung timing niya. Maski hindi siya umiskor, iba yung nagagawa niya sa court,” said the 2012 league MVP. “Ibang klase talaga siya. Super unique. I don’t know if anyone else could copy his act.”