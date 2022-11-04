Caelan Tiongson set to play for Ginebra in PBA 3x3

CAELAN Tiongson is returning to the country, this time suiting up for Ginebra in the second conference of PBA 3x3 Season 2.

Caelan Tiongson to play for Ginebra 3x3

The Fil-Am forward last played for the Taoyuan Leopards in the T1 League in Taiwan and this will mark his Philippine comeback after previously playing for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas.

This time, he links up with the Gin Kings where he will pair up with Dennice Villamor, Ralph Cu, James Mangahas, and Donald Gumaru.

He's not the only new face this conference with former University of Santo Tomas gunner Sherwin Concepcion joining Cavitex.

He will team up with Jorey Napoles, Tzaddy Rangel, Bong Galanza, Dominick Fajardo, and Chester Saldua in the Braves camp.

