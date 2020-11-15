Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 15
    PBA

    Cabagnot back for SMB in KO game; Almazan suits up for Meralco

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMART CLARK GiGA CITY - Meralco and San Miguel brought back their respective key players in a do-or-die game for the remaining semifinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Veteran guard Alex Cabagnot started for the Beermen while big man Raymond Almazan was also in uniform off the bench for the Bolts.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Cabagnot missed the team's first quarterfinal encounter against the Bolts due to a strained hamstring, his absence obviously felt as the five-time defending champion lost, 78-71.

    Almazan did play for the Bolts the last time but just for a brief spell after hurting his left knee following a collision with Von Pessumal.

    The victory by the fifth-seeded Bolts forged the sudden-death match against the No. 4 seed Beermen.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again