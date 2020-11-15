Cabagnot back for SMB in KO game; Almazan suits up for Meralco

SMART CLARK GiGA CITY - Meralco and San Miguel brought back their respective key players in a do-or-die game for the remaining semifinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Veteran guard Alex Cabagnot started for the Beermen while big man Raymond Almazan was also in uniform off the bench for the Bolts.

Cabagnot missed the team's first quarterfinal encounter against the Bolts due to a strained hamstring, his absence obviously felt as the five-time defending champion lost, 78-71.

Almazan did play for the Bolts the last time but just for a brief spell after hurting his left knee following a collision with Von Pessumal.

The victory by the fifth-seeded Bolts forged the sudden-death match against the No. 4 seed Beermen.