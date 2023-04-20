C-Stan on Brownlee's absence: 'Very, very tough'

FOR Christian Standhardinger, Justin Brownlee’s attempt to play in Game Five despite being sick only reinforced his belief that the Ginebra import is the ‘GOAT.’

Standhardinger was left impressed that Brownlee played through a severe bout of food poisoning before eventually being taken out of the contest late in the third quarter of Ginebra’s 104-95 defeat against TNT.

C-Stan on Justin Brownlee

“You guys know that I truly believe that Brownlee is the GOAT, even though we lost,” said Standhardinger. “Now, he has his flu game, too, so now, he is for sure the GOAT.”

However, Brownlee’s "flu game" didn’t result in a victory. He also didn’t finish the game after collecting 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

With Brownlee out, Standhardinger was able to carry the fight for Barangay Ginebra where he ended up with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists. But Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the rest of TNT took advantage of Barangay Ginebra playing without an import on their way to a 3-2 series lead in the series.

Standhardinger admitted Ginebra was in a tough position when Brownlee left the game and was eventually sent to a hospital for treatment.

“It was tough. Very tough. Very, very tough. This is not a secret,” said Standhardinger, when asked about Brownlee’s absence. “I think we did a great job of trying to stay in the game.”

It’s going to be a quick turnaround for both teams as Barangay Ginebra will have a one-day rest before Game Six where the Gins are definitely hopeful that Brownlee would be okay then.

For the locals, they also look to recover quickly.

“It’s just tough without Brownlee. We just try to focus on the recovery. We need to recover and we need to give our absolute all in the next, and hopefully get the victory and get Game Seven,” said Standhardinger.

“I’m a bit tired,” said Standhardinger, who was interviewed at the Ginebra dugout receiving IV fluids as part of his recovery. “I think it’s normal in the final series especially now with Japeth, we are not sure about his minutes because he is still recovering and I’m playing a lot of minutes… This stuff [fatigue] doesn’t matter if you are in the finals series. I’m so close to the big goal.”