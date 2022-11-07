How long will Standhardinger be out for Ginebra? Cone responds

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger missed Sunday’s game due to a knee injury and it is still not known for how long the Barangay Ginebra big man will be out.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Standhardinger suffered an injury in practice and was only ruled out on the morning of the game which the Gin Kings won in dramatic fashion, 97-96, on a Scottie Thompson three from the left corner.

“I saw him in practice and he was clutching his knee during one of the drills. And then, his group left the court and then he came back on the court with the next rotation. I thought he was okay and I kinda dismissed it because he came out and played again,” said Cone.

“But he was complaining to the trainers after practice and it was bothering him. And he woke up this morning and he almost couldn’t get out of bed. He couldn’t put pressure on his leg to get up and stand up. He told me this morning,” said Cone.

Cone admitted they weren’t prepared to play without Standhardinger, and it showed early in the game as they fell behind by 19 points.

“We had no opportunity to adjust and work on it in practice. We have guys playing out of position. We had Miah (Jeremiah Gray) playing out of position. We had Justin [Brownlee] playing out of position. We had all guys all mixed up and it was hard to get any execution done. There was just not a flow or good feel,” said Cone.

Eventually, Ginebra leaned on its defense, enabling the team to score points without running much of their offensive sets.

“But what happened was the defense picked up. We didn’t have to play offense anymore because the defense was creating our offense. The crowd created for us. It worked out in the end but it was a real struggle for the first 44, 46 minutes,” said Cone.

Cone said there’s still no timetable for Standhardinger’s recovery, but he hopes that he will be okay by the time Ginebra returns to action after the Fiba break.

“Postgame, we will know a little bit more tomorrow morning. He is scheduled to see a doctor tomorrow,” said Cone.