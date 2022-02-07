Bulanadi comes on board as Gilas draftee signs with Alaska

ALLYN Bulanadi is set to don the Alaska jersey in the PBA Governors Cup after finally reaching a deal with the franchise Monday.

Allyn Bulanadi contract signing

Terms and conditions of the contract were kept confidential, although photo of the signing which took place after the Aces' practice was posted on the Instagram account of noted player-agent Danny Espiritu, who represents Bulanadi.

Also present were Alaska team governor and manager Dickie Bachmann and Aces Sports Development and Public Relations Manager CK Canapi-Daniolco.

Bulanadi was the No. 4 pick of Alaska in the 2019 Gilas special draft out of San Sebastian.

He is the second player coming on board for the Aces in the resumption of the season-ending conference after earlier signing veteran free agent Bryan Faundo.

The two hope to somehow fill in the void left by big man Rodney Brondial, who exercised his rights as an unrestricted free agent and opted to sign with San Miguel.

Although Bulanadi will be an addition to an already crowded guard and wing positions of the Aces, coach Jeff Cariaso admitted the talent of the 24-year-old Bulanadi cannot be denied.

"Allyn is very versatile on offense, and he has always been a good defensive player. That's why we're excited about him," said the Alaska mentor.

Bulanadi is poised for his debut game with the Aces on Feb. 17 when they take on Rain or Shine.

The 6-foot-2 Bulanadi is the latest from the five special Gilas draftees three years ago to sign with their respective mother teams including Mike Nieto with Rain or Shine and Rey Suerte for Blackwater.

