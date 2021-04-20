D-League champion BRT Sumisip set to replace Blackwater in PBA 3x3

PHENOM BRT Sumisip is set to become Blackwater’s replacement for the PBA 3x3, the league confirmed on Tuesday.

The team is one of the six guest teams that will see action in the inaugural season of the league, joining Zamboanga Valientes, Master Sardines, Geanaux Systems Corporation, Big Boss Cement, and Pioneer Epoxy.

The management group of the team is no stranger to basketball, having participated and won the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup when they are named as BRT Sumisip Basilan-St. Clare.

The same group also played in the MPBL as the Basilan Steel where they reached the division finals, their campaign ending abruptly due their players testing positive during the Lakan Season bubble tournament.

The group has since moved to the Pilipinas VisMin Cup as the Basilan Peace Riders.

“We are happy with the response for the launch of the 3x3,” said PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales.

Blackwater formally informed the PBA board on Monday its intention not to participate in the 3x3 tournament, a request that has apparently been approved.

