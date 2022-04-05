Brownlee admires how Scottie turned himself into a complete player

JUSTIN Brownlee has seen the development of Scottie Thompson over the years that he swears it's no accident that his teammate has become the most vital piece in Barangay Ginebra's quest for another PBA Governors’ Cup title.

Brownlee said he is no longer surprised to see Thompson evolve into a do-it-all guard who posts near triple-double games, seeing how he constantly works harder than any of his teammates in practice.

“Scottie is still growing,” said Brownlee. “When I first came to this team, he was a rookie. The fans see the easy part as far as what they see in the game. But the hard part is Scottie is at practice probably before everybody.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I come in a lot of days that he is in there. He got sweat going. He is coming from the weight room. He is doing this, he is doing that. His work ethic is incredible and it is definitely showing in the game,” added the Best Import candidate.

Continue reading below ↓

Thompson is averaging 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals entering the PBA Finals against Meralco starting with Game One on Wednesday.

Sky's the limit for Scottie

Like Brownlee who is on track for a second Best Import award, the former Perpetual Help star is in contention for an individual award as he stands in second palce in the Best Player of the Conference statistical race, only behind Robert Bolick of NorthPort.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As if Thompson isn’t good enough, Brownlee said he sees his Ginebra teammate continue to develop through the years if he sticks to his work ethic.

“I see him evolve to a player that wasn’t confident as he is now, especially with his jump shot. He is incredibly way better with his jump shot. He's getting better with his playmaking ability and he's always going to rebound. That (rebounding) keeps on getting better, too,” said Brownlee.

Continue reading below ↓

“I enjoy watching his process. It’s been a blessing to be a part of it."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.