Brownlee expects Ginebra to be in thick of Philippine Cup title chase

JUSTIN Brownlee expects big things from Barangay Ginebra in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Following his team’s conquest of the Governors’ Cup, Brownlee said he still sees the Gin Kings figuring in the thick of the championship chase in the all-Filipino conference.

Brownlee is also confident that the Gin Kings can weather the absence of Greg Slaughter, who decided to take a break from basketball after the Governors’ Cup title romp.

“For sure, I expect big things from them, bouncing back from the Governors’ Cup and winning that championship," said Ginebra's resident import.

Brownlee said Slaughter's absence will be "a big blow but the guys that’s there, I know they are working hard to get better."

Brownlee was supposed to play for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas but has now returned to the US following the suspension of the 2019-2020 ABL season due to the threat of the coronavirus.'

Brownlee will definitely be back for the Gin Kings in the Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup this season.

The popular import said he is impressed with the Ginebra rookies Jerrick Balanza, Arvin Tolentino, and Kent Salado.

“Even the rookies coming in, they are pretty good. I saw them when I was there. I expect them to compete for the championship,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee added the absence of June Mar Fajardo for San Miguel should also make the title race wide open, although he is still not counting the Beermen out this conference.

“It changes up a little bit having the six-time MVP not being part of the conference. Probably, it will open it up to some other teams and other players to step up. It should be interesting to see how they (San Miguel) will play without him,” said Brownlee.

“Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery. I wish him well. It’s very unfortunate and sorry that one of the best players ever in PBA history go down. I wish him the best and I wish him a full recovery,” Brownlee said.