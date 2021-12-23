Why Brownlee is far from satisfied even after Ginebra's 3-0 start

BARANGAY Ginebra is at 3-0 with Justin Brownlee being one of the players responsible for the team’s hot start, but the resident import knows the work is just getting started for the Gin Kings.

Justin Brownlee on Ginebra's perfect start

Coming off a dramatic overtime win over the weekend against Phoenix Super LPG to keep their unbeaten slate going, Brownlee believes Ginebra still has much room to improve as they gear up for their Christmas Day game against Magnolia.

The Gin Kings kept their unbeaten slate with a 125-121 win over the Fuel Masters after coming back from five points down late in regulation before LA Tenorio tied the game to send it into overtime.

“It feels great [to start 3-0]. Definitely not satisfied yet,” said Brownlee. “Still got a lot of more work to do. I still don’t think we are playing our best basketball. We can still get better in a lot of areas defensively and offensively.”

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone noted the importance of ekeing out a victory in the face of defeat, moving forward, with the Gin Kings also playing without their key players including explosive scorer Stanley Pringle.

“I tell our guys that there’s not going to be any easy games here. We are going to scratch and claw for every win because every team is good, every team has good imports,” said Cone.

“I think it’s good for our team and for our team confidence that we can play tough down the stretch and win tough games. I really appreciate that kind of effort that we are playing especially without having Stanley in the line-up for the last two games.

“Not having him in the line-up and able to win these last two games are quite satisfying… In the long run, this is going to help our team toughen up mentally and having to play games like this,” said Cone.

Brownlee said the Phoenix game will help the other guys get confidence.

“It was just tough for us to pull out that win. LA hits some big shots. Arvin hits some big shots. We made some tough plays in the end. Credit to the guys stepping up making some big plays and we stick to our rhythm and try to stick to what we do best. And of course, the fans gave us great energy.”

“It’s good to be 3-0 but we still got a lot of hardwork to do in this conference,” Brownlee added.

