Brownlee says a Best Import award goes well with another Ginebra title

DESPITE huge prospect of winning his first ever PBA Governors Cup Best Import award, Justin Brownlee stressed the focus right now is geared towards Barangay Ginebra emerging on top anew of a conference it so dominated the last five years.

“Definitely it would be great, but I’m not thinking about it,” he said. “Right now, I just try to watch films and focus on the game and see what we can do better.”

Brownlee, 33, emerged as the favorite to run away with the highest individual award for an import after finishing no. 1 in the statistical race at the cutoff mark by the end of the semis.

The resident import of the league’s most popular ballclub had an accumulated statistical points of 53.7 built around an average of 30.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

His closest pursuer in Mike Harris is not in the running anymore following the elimination of Magnolia in the semifinals. The 38-year-old Harris, a former Best Import recipient, is at second with 49.2 sps on averages of 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Meralco’s Tony Bishop remains a strong candidate at third with 49.2 sps (26.5 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg) as Meralco battles Ginebra for the season-ending championship.

Awarding of the Best Import award and the Best Player of the Conference will be made before Game Four of the finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brownlee, who was Best Import of the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup, steered the Kings to the championship of the Governors’ Cup three times in the last four seasons.

But in each of those title runs, he never got to win the Best Import award, which he lost three times to Meralco rival Allen Durham.

If ever he finally wins it, Brownlee said it would be more gratifying should the Kings emerge champions as well.

“I never won it, yeah. It would be great,” he said. “But it will definitely be way sweeter with a championship.”

