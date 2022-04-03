Justin Brownlee zooms to the top of Best Import stats race

JUSTIN Brownlee finally seized the top spot in the race for the Best Import award of the PBA Governors Cup.

The resident import of Barangay Ginebra is now No. 1 with 53.7 statistical points following the Kings’ march to the finals of the season-ending conference.

Brownlee, who has not always won a Best Import award in conferences which Ginebra dominated since 2016, averaged 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 17 games played so far in the conference.

The charismatic 33-year-old import exploded for a career-playoff high 47 points in the Kings’ 112-93 closeout win over the NLEX Road Warriors in their semifinals series.

Brownlee’s lone Best Import title came during the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup which Ginebra won.

Harris running second

Magnolia’s Mike Harris came next to Brownlee with 49.2 SPs behind averages of 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, although his shot at winning a second Best Import award was dashed by the semifinal exit of the Hotshots.

Tony Bishop of Meralco was at No. 3 with 47.5 SPs and could give Brownlee a fight with the Bolts also advancing to the finals opposite the Kings. The American-Panamanian normed 25.5 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Bringing up the rear was NLEX’s Cameron Clark with 41.8 sps on averages of 24.8 points and 11.8 rebounds.

