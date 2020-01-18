Brownlee expected to be back to Ginebra for Commissioner's, Governors' Cups

JUSTIN Brownlee is expected to join Barangay Ginebra in the coming season of the PBA not just in the Governors’ Cup but in the Commissioner’s Cup, according to head coach Tim Cone.

Cone said Brownlee will again play for the Gin Kings in the two import-dominated conferences including the Governors’ Cup where the Gin Kings will look to defend the crown.

Brownlee is also expected to play for Ginebra in the Commissioner’s Cup where the height limit is 6-foot-10.

Cone said Brownlee will be taking the much-needed rest during the Gin Kings’ campaign in the Philippine Cup.

“We expect to bring him bring him back in the second conference next time and in the third conference after that. He certainly deserves a break physical-wise during the all-Filipino. But he will be back next year,” said Cone.

Ginebra enjoyed success in both conferences recently with Brownlee with the team. Aside from the three championships the Gin Kings recently won in the last four Governors’ Cups, Ginebra also won a 2018 Commissioner’s Cup title with Brownlee as import.

Ginebra won that conference after Brownlee came in as a replacement to Charles Garcia, and the fortunes of the team turned around after a 1-3 start. The Gin Kings beat San Miguel for the crown that conference.

“He will be back and he will be better even next year (next season),” Cone said.