IT is looking like a two-horse race for the Bobby Parks Best Import of the Conference plum in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Former winners Justin Brownlee of Ginebra and Allen Durham of Meralco are slugging it out for the individual award for reinforcements at the conclusion of the semifinals.

They towed their respective teams to the Governors' Cup finals as Ginebra and Meralco face off for the third time in four years.

Brownlee is running second in the race with his 57.2 SPs after collecting 29.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks, while Durham isn't far behind with his 56.9 SPs at third, powered by his 30.9 points, 15.2 boards, and 6.5 dimes.

Durham is a two-time winner, being hailed as the Best Import in the 2016 and 2017 Governors' Cups.

Brownlee, on the other hand, won the award in the 2018 Commissioner's Cup.

TNT's KJ McDaniels actually leads with 58.6 SPs, but with the KaTropa bowing out in the semis, his candidacy has taken a big hit.

Also with an outside shot for the hardware are NorthPort’s Michael Qualls with his 54.5 SPs, and Columbian's Khapri Alston with his 54.2 SPs.