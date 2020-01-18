CHRIS Newsome’s marked improvement this season especially in the PBA Governors Cup had a lot of people turning their heads on Meralco’s premier guard.

Barangay Ginebra import Justine Brownlee was among them.

Brownlee sought out Newsome shortly after the Kings wrapped up the season-ending finals on Friday night behind a 105-93 win over the Bolts in Game Five at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ever the humble guy, Brownlee had some nice, encouraging words to the Fil-Am guard before joining the rest of the Kings in celebration at center court.

“He’s telling me you’re an incredible player, and incredible guy. It’s just unfortunate how things have to work,” Newsome disclosed on what the prolific import told him after the game.

“I want you not to get discouraged by this because you’re potential is limitless,” Brownlee further stressed.

That somehow soothed the pain Newsome felt as the Bolts fell short for the third time of winning a breakthrough PBA championship, spoiled anew by Brownlee and the Kings.

“Things didn’t go as we wanted it. Going 3-0 in the finals is definitely not how I envisioned it. But it happens. Things happen,” said Newsome, who was a candidate for the PBA Press Corps Finals MVP had Meralco went on to win the series.

And somehow, Newsome finds some comfort when Brownlee gave him encouraging words following yet another championship loss for the Bolts.

“Hearing that from somebody like Justine Brownlee was just heartfelt. I took it to heart,” said Newsome, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists in Game 5.

“He’s just a great player, probably one of the greatest imports I have ever played here or have to guard. I learned so much just from seeing him, watching him play, guarding him, and things like that,” added the former Rookie of the Year. “For him to tell me something like that meant a lot.”

Newsome appreciates Brownlee’s gesture, adding that people are now noticing of the hard work he’s done to improve his game all these years.

“The work that I’ve put it are actually showing now, and though I didn’t win a championship, people can still see the hard work, the motivation, and the drive in everything that I do,” he said.

Still nothing beats like winning the championship, according to Newsome.

“If the opportunity comes again to play in another finals, I hope I can get it that time,” he said with a smile.