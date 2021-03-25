Brill brothers, 21 other draftees now unrestricted free agents

A TOTAL of 23 rookie hopefuls are set to become unrestricted free agents since they didn't receive tender offers from the PBA ballclubs that drafted them, according to a memo released by the pro league.

Heading the list are six NorthPort draftees in Loren Brill, Marvin Moraga, Carl Bryan Ravanes, Seraj Elmejrab, Jonico Rosales, and Jonathan Mendoza, who was the last player among the 65 hopefuls selected in the March 14 draft.

The 23 rookies will now be part of the unrestricted free agent list and can sign with any ballclub they want to under PBA laws.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The remaining 42 first-year players were made to sign tender offers with their mother teams, which formalized their intention to keep the rights on these players.

Tender offers, however, are not yet the actual contracts of the player, the terms of which will still be negotiated and formalized in the Uniform Players’ Contract (UPC) to be submitted to the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

Others who automatically became free agents were Dhon Reverente, Jay Javelosa, Mico Custodio, and Terrence Tumalip of Terrafirma, and Jun Bonsubre, Joe Presbitero, Joseph Alcantara, and Alberto Torres of NLEX.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Blackwater also released Kimlee Bayquin and Jeson Delfinado, while Meralco’s John Yasa and Luis Brill have were also relegated to the free agent list.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Joel Lee Yu and Martin Gozum were released by TNT while Philip Manalang (Rain or Shine), Andoy Estrella (Magnolia), and Luis Antonio Abaca (San Miguel) have become free agents as well.