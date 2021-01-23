Brill bros aim to make it double as Louie tests luck in PBA Draft

IT won't be just one but two of Louie Brill's sons seeking to make the leap in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

Louie Brill III has also applied for the annual rookie proceedings as he and his brother Loren seek to be the next set of brothers to make it through to Asia's pioneering pro league.

Like his father, Brill is a former national youth team member, competing in the 2011 Seaba Under-16 Championship in Malaysia under coach Olsen Racela.

Then attending Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, he teamed up with Arvin Tolentino, Kyles Lao, and Hubert Cani as the Philippines captured the gold medal.

The 26-year-old guard studied for two years at Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia until 2016.

The 6-foot playmaker has also seen action in the PBA D-League, suiting up for Diliman College-Gerry's Grill and Marinerong Pilipino.

Louie Brill, raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was a former Philippine youth team member and an NCC stalwart in the 1980s.

Having brothers enter the league at the same time is a rarity, although it's the second consecutive proceedings where sets of brothers tried their luck in the PBA Draft.

The Nieto and Marcelino twins both applied in the league in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft and all were selected.

Matt Nieto went to NLEX through the special Gilas round, while brother Mike was picked by Rain or Shine.

Meanwhile, Alaska plucked Jaycee Marcelino in the second round of the regular draft, with sibling Jayvee being taken by NLEX in the fourth round.