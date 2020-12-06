Fil-German son of former UST Tigress Brigitte Duran set to join PBA Draft

A SON of a former University of Santo Tomas women's basketball player will test his luck in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Fil-German forward Max Duran-Hentschel is set to submit his application as he makes the leap to the pro league.

The 22-year-old is the son of Brigitte Duran, who suited up for the Tigresses from 1987 to 1988 and won a pair of UAAP championships under coach Orly Bauzon. She was also a teammate to current UST Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Duran-Hentschel studied at University of Amsterdam in Netherlands and graduated with a masters in business administration.

He also played briefly for BC Apollo Club in Amsterdam, the club's amateur team, in the Netherlands.

Duran-Hentschel also studied high school in Shanghai American School in Pudong, China before heading to Europe.

The PBA will open its doors to rookie applications starting on Monday.

