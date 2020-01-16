Blackwater trades Brian Heruela again, this time to Phoenix for Ron Dennison

BRIAN Heruela's Blackwater homecoming proved to be shortlived.

Th Elite sent the stocky guard to Phoenix on Thursday for incoming sophomore guard Ron Dennison in a one-on-one deal.

Trade papers have already been sent to the PBA Commissioner's Office.

Initially, a third team was supposed to be involved but eventually backed down, leaving the Fuel Masters and Elite to go on with the deal.

The 30-year-old Heruela had found himself going back to Blackwater after a trade with TnT Katropa for Mike Digregorio in a separate one-on-one deal.

The Fil-Am guard was a third-round selection (no. 26 overall) of the Elite in the 2014 rookie draft.

Heruela suited up in just five games with the Elite in the season-ending Governors Cup.

But being a top perimeter defender, Heruela may just find himself thriving under the system of coach Louie Alas, who puts premium on defense more than anything else.

Curiously now, both Heruela and Digregorio are no longer with the team they've dealt with three months ago. Digregorio recently has been traded to Alaska in exchange for Simon Enciso.

Dennison, meanwhile, will be reunited with college coach Nash Racela at Blackwater.

A second-round pick of Phoenix in the 2018 draft, Dennison joins former Far Eastern University alumni Mac Belo, Carl Bryan Cruz, Mike Tolomia, and rookie Richard Escoto with the Elite.