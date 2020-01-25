PHOENIX was quick to welcome two newest members of its family.

Brian Heruela and Jansen Rios each signed one-year deals with the Fuel Masters over the weekend, locking them down as part of the unit that will comprise the team this coming 45th season of the PBA.

Heruela was acquired in a trade with Blackwater for incoming sophomore Ron Dennison, while Rios came on board after failing to get a new contract offer from NLEX.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Both players are known for their defensive work, which has been the main staple of the Fuel Masters under coach Louie Alas.

Heruela’s addition gives Phoenix a solid backcourt behind Alex Mallari, RJ Jazul, RR Garcia and Mike Gamboa.

Rios meanwhile, will help compensate the Fuel Masters at the wings, especially with Calvin Abueva’s playing status in the league still uncertain.

PHOTO: PBA Images





Meanwhile, new acquisition Sol Mercado has yet to show up at Fuel Masters’ practices, but already sent communication to management about his health status.

The 35-year-old Mercado has yet to fully heal from an ankle sprain he sustained during Game Two of the Governors Cup semifinals series between Northport and Barangay Ginebra.

He was recently acquired by Phoenix in a trade with NorthPort in exchange for LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra. His contract with the Batang Pier has already expired.