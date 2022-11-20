Goorjian not exactly thrilled with idea of Powell becoming a Gilas player

BRIAN Goorjian had a huge smile on his face when Myles Powell’s openness to becoming a naturalized player for the Philippine men’s basketball team was briefly brought up.

He joked about it when he heard the 25-year-old Powell expressing his willingness to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas if given the chance.

“I’m the Australian national coach. I don’t want that to happen,” said Goorjian, 69, as he brought the house down while sitting besides Powell in the post-game presser following the Bay Area Dragons’ 95-89 win over Magnolia Hotshots in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

(The) Philippines is tough enough. I don’t need Myles to play against me as well,” added the man who steered the Boomers to their first Olympic medal during the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Powell did mention about wanting to be considered among the list of players to be naturalized by the country as part of the national team program.

He and Converge counterpart Quincy Miller talked about the possibility after seeing resident Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee hurdle the first hearing on his naturalization at the House of Representatives.

“Whatever happens, happens,” said Powell, a mean, scoring machine for the Dragons. “Me being out here, not knowing how long I might be out here. So it was just, you know, talks.”

Goorjian isn’t totally against Powell becoming a naturalized player, but on one condition.

“Let’s hold on that until I turned 75,” said the Dragons coach, drawing laughter from his audience.