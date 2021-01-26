Fil-Am Brian Enriquez skips plan to play for UE, applies for PBA draft

FIL-AM winger Brian Enriquez is taking a detour and instead, has applied for the PBA Rookie Draft.

The 6-foot-3 forward, who previously committed to University of the East to play his one-and-done year before the cancellation of UAAP Season 83, is now turning pro as he seeks to make his mark in the country.

"With Season 83 being cancelled and the uncertainty of Season 84, I thought it was the right time to take the next step," he told Spin.ph.

Enriquez rued the missed opportunity to introduce himself through the Red Warriors, although he remains confident knowing what he can put on the table.

"I miss playing the game and I’m ready to get back on the floor," he said.

Born in Long Beach, California to Bulakenyo dad Buck and Quezon City native Edith, Brian first played for University of Minnesota Crookston before wrapping up his last two years at William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.

He posted 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16.6 minutes through the 31 games as a senior for the Owls.

UE would have been the 25-year-old shooter's first step in Philippine basketball as he looked to impart his leadership to the young Red Warriors squad this season.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that from happening and now, opens up this window of opportunity.

Plans may have changed, but the game remains the same for Enriquez, who vowed to make the most for any team who takes a flier on him.

"I’m a player who looks to make the right plays on both ends of the floor. I take pride in my ability to shoot the basketball and get my teammates involved," he said. "I’m just excited to learn and experience the basketball culture out here in the Philippines."

