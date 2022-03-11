Brandon Rosser, Appmasters to defend PH 3x3 title in Hanoi SEA Games

LIMITLESS App considers it a huge honor to represent the country in its defense of the men’s 3x3 gold medal in the coming Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

Coach Willie Wilson said the Appmasters earned the rights to play for flag and country following their late surge in the PBA 3x3 First Conference that saw them claim the last two leg titles before adding the overall championship of the maiden grand finals.

The Limitless quartet is composed of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and veteran Marvin Hayes.

“Anytime that you’re asked to represent your country, it’s an honor and a privilege. It’s not something that is you’re right, it’s really you earn that opportunity, you earn that chance,” said Wilson, who is also deputy coach of the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

The deadline for the submission of entry by names to the Hanoi organizing committee will be on March 12.

“We are now in the process of submitting necessary documents,” said Limitless App team manager Paolo Bugia.

Going for gold

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men’s team won the inaugural 3x3 gold during the 2019 SEA Games in Manila behind a team composed of CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Newsome, and Jason Perkins, with Ronnie Magsanoc as head coach.

Magsanoc now sits as 3x3 program director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) that is overseeing the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Wilson said keeping the team intact for the quadrennial meet is definitely a must for him.

“I won’t change anything with regards to the core players. I think in my opinion, they’ve earned their spots whether it’s for the SEA Games or the foreseeable future in this second conference of the PBA 3x3,” said Wilson.

“They’ve earned their spots with the way they played in the First Conference of the 3x3.”

SBP assistant executive director Butch Antonio confirmed the entire Limitless App team will be the ones to carry the country’s tricolors in the 31st edition of the SEA Games.

